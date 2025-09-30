Martham Pacilan, a 25-year-old resident of the resort town of Bantayan, near the epicentre, said he was at the town square near a church when the quake struck.

“I heard a loud booming noise from the direction of the church then I saw rocks falling from the structure. Luckily no one got hurt.

“I was in shock and in panic at the same time but my body couldn’t move, I was just there waiting for the shake to stop.”

Agnes Merza, 65, a carer based in Bantayan, said her kitchen tiles had cracked.

“It felt as though we would all fall down. It’s the first time I have experienced it. The neighbours all ran out of their homes. My two teenage assistants hid under a table because that’s what they were taught in the Boy Scouts.”

The USGS had reported a magnitude reading of 7.0, before revising it down.

The Cebu provincial government reported a commercial building and a school in Bantayan had collapsed, while a number of village roads were damaged.

However the fact the quake struck at 9.59 pm local time (about 3am NZT) meant the buildings were likely not occupied at the time.

The quake caused power lines to trip, leading to outages across Cebu and nearby central islands, the National Grid Corp of the Philippines said in an advisory, adding it was still assessing the extent of the damage.

In a live video message on her official Facebook account, Cebu provincial governor Pamela Baricuatro urged residents to “stay calm and move to open areas; keep away from walls or structures that may collapse and stay alert for aftershocks.

She said the provincial government was assessing the situation and reaching out to municipal officials.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said there was no tsunami threat.

Quakes are a near-daily occurrence in the Philippines, which is on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an arc of intense seismic activity stretching from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Most are too weak to be felt by humans, but strong and destructive ones come at random, with no technology available to predict when and where they might strike.

