Peter Thiel complained that it is becoming difficult to hide money because of tax treaties and sanctions. Photo / Supplied

Silicon Valley investor Peter Thiel has branded Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and critics of artificial intelligence as “legionnaires of the Antichrist” during a series of private lectures.

The eight hours of lectures fused religious beliefs with warnings against technology regulation, according to recordings reviewed by the Washington Post.

In four roughly two-hour talks delivered over the past month at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, Thiel argued that those proposing limits on technology development threaten to bring about the destruction of the United States and an era of global totalitarian rule, the Post reported Friday.

Thiel, part of the so-called PayPal mafia that also includes Elon Musk, has a net worth that stands at around US$27 billion ($47b) and has close ties to the Trump administration, including Vice President JD Vance, a former associate.

He was also the only major figure from Silicon Valley who supported Donald Trump in his 2016 campaign to be president.