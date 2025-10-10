Advertisement
Peter Thiel calls Greta Thunberg, AI critics ‘legionnaires of the Antichrist’

Peter Thiel complained that it is becoming difficult to hide money because of tax treaties and sanctions. Photo / Supplied

Silicon Valley investor Peter Thiel has branded Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and critics of artificial intelligence as “legionnaires of the Antichrist” during a series of private lectures.

The eight hours of lectures fused religious beliefs with warnings against technology regulation, according to recordings reviewed by the Washington Post.

In

