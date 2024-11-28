A cat has scratched his owner to death after he tried to stop it running away.

A 55-year-old man has died in his own home after he was fatally clawed by his beloved pet cat in an unfortunate incident.

Russian man Dmitry Ukhin reportedly went searching the streets after his ginger cat ran away from home and was missing for two days.

On November 22, he managed to track down the pet and brought it back inside. But tragedy struck when the furious feline named Styopka scratched his leg after he tried to stop him from escaping again, causing it to bleed.

Ukhin, who is diabetic, couldn’t stop the bleeding due to his body’s inability to form blood clots.

Home alone and losing blood quickly, Ukhin called his neighbour for help.