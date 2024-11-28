Advertisement
Pet owner bleeds to death after being clawed by his cat

A cat has scratched his owner to death after he tried to stop it running away.

A 55-year-old man has died in his own home after he was fatally clawed by his beloved pet cat in an unfortunate incident.

Russian man Dmitry Ukhin reportedly went searching the streets after his ginger cat ran away from home and was missing for two days.

On November 22, he managed to track down the pet and brought it back inside. But tragedy struck when the furious feline named Styopka scratched his leg after he tried to stop him from escaping again, causing it to bleed.

Ukhin, who is diabetic, couldn’t stop the bleeding due to his body’s inability to form blood clots.

Home alone and losing blood quickly, Ukhin called his neighbour for help.

From there, emergency responders were called but the scratches were so severe that the pet owner died before paramedics arrived on the scene.

A police source reportedly told local media: “Around 11 pm, a man called 112 to report that his friend was bleeding from his leg due to a torn vein.

“The doctors who arrived only confirmed the man’s death, which the police received a telephone message about.”

The deadly attack took place in the remote Kirishsky District, east of St Petersberg.

His wife Natalya told local reporters their cat liked to go on walks by himself, describing him as a harmless and kind cat.

The cat’s fate is not yet known.

