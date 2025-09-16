“We managed to evacuate about 1400 tourists” trapped at the train station in an overnight operation before a fresh blockade today, Tourism Minister Desilu Leon told RPP radio.
Authorities have not said where the visitors were from.
Leon said a meeting was planned with local authorities and unions “to find a solution” to residents’ complaints.
Machu Picchu was built in the 15th century at an altitude of 2500m on orders from the Inca ruler Pachacutec.
It is considered a marvel of architecture and engineering but has repeatedly been the scene of protests by locals pressing home their social demands.
In January last year, some 1200 tourists had to be evacuated from Machu Picchu - some without even seeing it.
A year earlier, it was closed for 25 days during protests over the impeachment and arrest of then-president Pedro Castillo.
Tourism is key to the economy of Peru.
-Agence France-Presse