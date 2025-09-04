Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Pepfar has been credited with saving some 26 million lives since 2003

AFP
3 mins to read

The Trump Administration has effectively dismantled USAid but the US is now to fund a programme for affordable access to a groundbreaking HIV prevention drug in lower-income countries. Photo / Getty Images)

The Trump Administration has effectively dismantled USAid but the US is now to fund a programme for affordable access to a groundbreaking HIV prevention drug in lower-income countries. Photo / Getty Images)

The United States will fund a programme for affordable access to a groundbreaking HIV prevention drug in lower-income countries, the State Department said today, sparing it from a foreign aid blitz.

The Trump Administration has thrown billions of dollars of US assistance into question since January, including for the highly

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save