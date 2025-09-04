The Trump Administration has effectively dismantled USAid but the US is now to fund a programme for affordable access to a groundbreaking HIV prevention drug in lower-income countries. Photo / Getty Images)

Pepfar has been credited with saving some 26 million lives since 2003

The United States will fund a programme for affordable access to a groundbreaking HIV prevention drug in lower-income countries, the State Department said today, sparing it from a foreign aid blitz.

The Trump Administration has thrown billions of dollars of US assistance into question since January, including for the highly popular President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar), which has been credited with saving some 26 million lives since 2003.

His cost-cutting cast doubt on the US honouring a December 2024 agreement with the United Nations-backed Global Fund and other groups to purchase lenacapavir, a twice-yearly injection shown to reduce the risk of HIV transmission by more than 99.9%.

Today, the State Department announced it would back the project - framing it as part of Trump’s protectionist “America First” agenda.

“It’s going to help bring down the cost for Americans and for people around the world, and it’s going to help increase access to this important medication,” Jeremy Lewin, a State Department official, told journalists.