‘People rot from the inside out’: Lethal xylazine deepens the US drug crisis

Financial Times
By Jamie Smyth
7 mins to read
There has been a surge in overdoses in the United States as drug cartels cut fentanyl with xylazine, an animal tranquillise. Photo / 123RF

Cartels are cutting fentanyl with the cheap sedative, driving a surge in overdoses in cities such as Philadelphia.

Gilberto thought he knew pain until he experienced the agony of withdrawal from xylazine, an animal tranquilliser

