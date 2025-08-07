Advertisement
People line up to take home a hand-drawn portrait that might look like them. Or it might not

By Sydney Page
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

Jacob Ryan Reno with one of his portraits. Photo / Mackenzie Shapiro

You can find Jacob Ryan Reno at his neighbourhood farmers market on Sundays.

He doesn’t sell fresh produce or flowers.

Instead, he offers portraits - bad ones.

Dressed in a blue painter’s coat and a cravat, Reno sits behind a foldable table with a painted sign that reads:

