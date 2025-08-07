“I think people are just looking for something fun and something that doesn’t take itself too seriously,” said Reno, who lives in Chicago’s Logan Square neighbourhood.
“Even though I do take it incredibly seriously.”
Reno first tried his hand at portraiture at a house party in 2018. Reno, then a student at DePaul University, and a friend thought it would be entertaining to sketch each other in the middle of the party. They set a timer for five minutes.
“She turns hers around for me and it was pretty good, and then I turn mine around for her and she was visibly upset,” Reno said.
They both broke out in uncontrollable laughter. Reno realised he might have unearthed a hidden talent.
“To be a terrible portraitist, I feel like there’s really something there,” he said.
Still, he did not pursue portraiture right away.
It wasn’t until this past spring, when he came across a photo of his original drawing from the party, that he considered turning the joke into something real.
Around the same time, he quit his media job that “didn’t align with my values” and bought a piece of poster board and some blue acrylic paint to advertise his services.
He set up shop for the first time on May 18 at the Logan Square Farmers Market.
“When he flipped it around, it was just so funny. I think I laughed for five minutes.”
Lonergan framed the drawing - intentionally crooked - and hung it on the wall of her living room.
Reno is not the only person charging for terrible portraits.
A Brooklyn, New York, street artist has made waves selling $5 ($8) portraits he makes in 60 seconds, and a British accountant went viral for his “absolutely horrendous” commissioned paintings.
“There are other people who do things like this, but I had not come across them before I started doing this,” said Reno, who also performs as an actor, DJ, and stand-up comedian, and works at a local restaurant.