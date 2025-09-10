Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Updated

‘People got down in waves’ - witnesses describe the Charlie Kirk shooting at Utah campus

By Mark Walker and Anushka Patil
New York Times·
3 mins to read

Trump ally Charlie Kirk shot at event at event in Utah.

Andrew Piskadlo was standing in the middle of a campus amphitheatre today waiting to debate Charlie Kirk about the United States Eighth Amendment, when a single shot rang out.

“It was surprising, and no one really got down until the people in front of the stage did,” Piskadlo, 28,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save