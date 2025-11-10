Advertisement
Pentagon says six dead in latest Pacific boat strikes amid UN concern

AFP
3 mins to read

This screen grab from a video posted by US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on his X account shows what Hegseth says is a lethal strike on a vessel carrying narcotics in the Eastern Pacific Ocean on November 9, 2025. Photo / Secretary of War Pete Hegseth

US forces have killed six more people in strikes on alleged drug-running boats, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has said, bringing the campaign’s total number of deaths – which critics describe as illegal executions – to 76.

Hegseth, in a post on X, said the United States had carried out the

