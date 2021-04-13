Pentagon confirms leaked images of UFOs buzzing over US warships are genuine

It was New Year's Day, 1979, when the world awoke to the news that strange lights had been spotted by six people on a plane off the New Zealand's South Island.

The Pentagon is investigating bizarre images of flashing pyramid-shaped UFOs spotted over a US Navy destroyer off the coast of California.

Leaked videos showed at least three of the unidentified pulsating objects moving, sometimes in unison, above the USS Russell in July 2019.

They were filmed, moving quickly in and out of clouds, by military personnel from the ship for 18 seconds through a green-tinged night vision device.

The US Navy photographed and filmed “pyramid” shaped UFOs and “spherical” advanced transmedium vehicles; here is that footage.



Please visit my Instagram and https://t.co/5JMYxoo9sI to read all the details that I can share at this time. pic.twitter.com/58CXZ1ljAF — Jeremy Corbell (@JeremyCorbell) April 8, 2021

Military investigators have included the images in a classified report for Congress being compiled by the Pentagon's Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force (UAPTF).

The report, detailing UFO sightings by military personnel, is due to be delivered to the Senate in June.

Also included in the report will be newly leaked images of a spherical shaped object which was spotted descending into the water off California by military personnel on the combat ship USS Omaha.

The images from both ships were obtained by documentary maker Jeremy Corbell, who was working on a film about UFOs.

A Pentagon official told The Telegraph: "I can confirm that the referenced photos and videos were taken by Navy personnel.

"The UAPTF has included these incidents in their ongoing examinations."

The official declined to give any further details of the sightings.

She said that was necessary to "maintain operations security" and to "avoid disclosing information that may be useful to potential adversaries."

The task force was set up to "detect, analyse and catalogue UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) that could potentially pose a threat to US national security."

It reports to the Office of the Under Secretary of Defence for Intelligence and Security at the Pentagon.

Last month John Ratcliffe, who was Director of National Intelligence under Donald Trump, revealed there had been "a lot more" UFO sightings than had previously been made public,

The US public has also been reporting more sightings over the last year.

According to the US National U.F.O. Reporting Center reported sightings were up by 1,000, to more than 7,200, last year.

The number of UFO sightings reported over New York doubled to about 300 last year.