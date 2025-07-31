Advertisement
Pensioner arrested after children ‘poisoned’ at Christian summer camp

By Tom McArdle and Neil Johnston
Daily Telegraph UK·
4 mins to read

A general view of the scene in Stathern, Leicestershire, after a 76-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of administering poison at a summer camp which led to eight children being taken to hospital. Photo / Getty Images

A pensioner has been arrested on suspicion of poisoning eight children at a Christian summer camp.

Detectives are questioning the 76-year-old man after receiving a report of children feeling unwell at a summer camp in Stathern, Leicestershire, on Sunday.

The children were enjoying a summer camp at Stathern Lodge, owned

