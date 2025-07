Thousands of dollars donated for Gaza families are being withheld by PayPal without explanation. Photo / Getty Images

By Midday Report of RNZ

Thousands of dollars donated by New Zealanders for families in Gaza is being withheld by PayPal with no reason given.

A New Zealand writer who goes by the name of Emily Writes, set up the fund “Aotearoa to Gaza Mutual Aid” through Ko-Fi – a free crowdfunding platform that sends funds to PayPal.

In just 24 hours, the account had received over $8000 from about 900 individual donations.

Writes would then send the money on to Palestinians in need, but her request to withdraw money was denied and her account deactivated.