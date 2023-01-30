Patrick Clancy with his three children: Cora, Callan, and Dawson. Photo / GoFundMe

Warning: This story may cause distress

The husband of a US woman who is accused of killing two of their children and assaulting a third who later died says his family was the best thing that ever happened to him, and that he forgives his wife.

Patrick Clancy’s statement appeared Saturday on a fundraising site to assist with medical bills, funeral services, and legal help.

His wife, Lindsay Clancy, is facing two counts of murder and other charges after their daughter, Cora, 5, and their son Dawson, 3, were strangled last week inside the family home in Duxbury, a coastal town about 48km south of Boston, investigators said. They were pronounced dead at a hospital. On Friday, the youngest child, 7-month-old Callan, also died. Authorities have not yet commented on further charges.

Lindsay Clancy attacked the baby before jumping from a second-floor window at the home, investigators said. Emergency responders found her and the children unconscious with obvious signs of trauma. An arrest warrant had been issued on Wednesday for Clancy on two counts of homicide and three each of strangulation and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Patrick Clancy wrote about his deep love for his family and favourite memories of them, including the love at first sight he felt for Lindsay and how they began each morning with a passionate hug.

“She’s recently been portrayed largely by people who have never met her and never knew who the real Lindsay was,” he wrote. “Our marriage was wonderful and diametrically grew stronger as her condition rapidly worsened. I took as much pride in being her husband as I did in being a father and felt persistently lucky to have her in my life.”

Clancy did not elaborate on his wife’s condition.

He wrote movingly about his three children, describing his youngest as a “hero”.

“Perhaps that’s why he held on a little longer - to spare me whatever pain he could. As excruciating as it was, I was fortunate and grateful to feel his warmth until his very last moment,” Clancy wrote.

“Callan died with enormous courage despite being so little. Maybe it was his way of demonstrating what I need to do to press forward. I’ll always try to draw inspiration from him. He’ll always be my little hero.”

He added, “I want to ask all of you that you find it deep within yourselves to forgive Lindsay, as I have. The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone — me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients. The very fibres of her soul are loving. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace.”

Lindsay Clancy is a labour and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital. She is being treated at a Boston hospital. Her arraignment has yet to be scheduled.