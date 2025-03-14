Advertisement
Passengers escape after American Airlines plane catches fire at Denver International Airport

By Chanel Zagon
Daily Telegraph UK·
2 mins to read

This image courtesy of Branden Williams shows passengers standing on the wing of an American Airlines plane as they are evacuated after it caught fire while at a gate at Denver International Airport in Colorado. Photo / AFP

Passengers fled an American Airlines plane after it caught fire at Denver International Airport.

Video shared on social media captured the Boeing 737-800 erupting in flames and thick black smoke billowing above the tarmac.

The American Airlines flight 1006 was en route from Colorado Springs to Dallas-Fort Worth when it was diverted to Denver after the crew reported engine vibrations, said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

In a statement, American Airlines said the aircraft “experienced an engine-related issue” upon landing at the airport at 5.15pm local time (12.15 pm NZ time).

All 172 passengers and six crew members evacuated and six passengers were later taken to hospital for further evaluation.

Footage showed passengers standing on the plane’s wing as ladders and slides were used to help them disembark safely.

Ground staff were also seen rushing to the tarmac to extinguish the blaze.

“We thank our crew members, [Denver] team and first responders for their quick and decisive action with the safety of everyone on board and on the ground as the priority,” the airline said in a statement.

Denver International Airport said no one was injured.

“Passengers were evacuated and the slides were deployed,” the airport said.

The FAA said it would investigate the incident. Boeing declined to comment, referring queries to American Airlines and investigators.

The plane, which is 13 years old according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24, was equipped with two CFM56 engines manufactured by CFM International, a joint venture between GE and Safran.

The engine fire follows a spate of aviation accidents this year, including the American Airlines jet that crashed with a Black Hawk helicopter near Washington DC, killing 67 people on board both aircraft in the deadliest plane crash in the US since 2001.

Meanwhile in Philadelphia, just days after that deadly crash, seven people died after a medical jet plunged to the ground and burst into flames.

