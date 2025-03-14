All 172 passengers and six crew members evacuated and six passengers were later taken to hospital for further evaluation.

Footage showed passengers standing on the plane’s wing as ladders and slides were used to help them disembark safely.

Ground staff were also seen rushing to the tarmac to extinguish the blaze.

An American Airlines B737-800 has caught fire at Denver International Airport after making a sudden diversion. Flight AA1006 was operating from Colorado Springs to Dallas, and the diversion was made shortly after departure.https://t.co/E7NFzuAJ0l



Video Credit: Joshua Sunberg… pic.twitter.com/4JsRaUMrsu — AviationSource (@AvSourceNews) March 14, 2025

“We thank our crew members, [Denver] team and first responders for their quick and decisive action with the safety of everyone on board and on the ground as the priority,” the airline said in a statement.

Denver International Airport said no one was injured.

“Passengers were evacuated and the slides were deployed,” the airport said.

The FAA said it would investigate the incident. Boeing declined to comment, referring queries to American Airlines and investigators.

BREAKING: An American Airlines plane carrying 178 people appeared to catch fire on the tarmac after making an emergency landing at Denver International Airport Thursday evening, forcing passengers to evacuate by climbing out onto the wing of the plane. https://t.co/gWlirSyILE pic.twitter.com/AOSU1iB24H — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 14, 2025

The plane, which is 13 years old according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24, was equipped with two CFM56 engines manufactured by CFM International, a joint venture between GE and Safran.

The engine fire follows a spate of aviation accidents this year, including the American Airlines jet that crashed with a Black Hawk helicopter near Washington DC, killing 67 people on board both aircraft in the deadliest plane crash in the US since 2001.

Meanwhile in Philadelphia, just days after that deadly crash, seven people died after a medical jet plunged to the ground and burst into flames.