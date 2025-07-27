Adelie penguins on an iceberg near Paulet Island at the tip of the Antarctica Peninsula. Photo / Tomas Munita via the New York Times

Parts of the east Antarctic ice sheet are thought to be particularly susceptible to climate change

Landscapes left behind by ancient rivers and buried beneath the Antarctic ice may affect the rate of ice loss, researchers report in Nature Geoscience.

The team used radio echo sounding, a technique that measures ice thickness using radar, to study the east Antarctic ice sheet between Princess Elizabeth Land and George V Land in Antarctica.

Parts of the ice sheet are thought to be particularly susceptible to climate change because the land beneath it contains huge troughs that let warming ocean water reach the ice, causing rapid shrinking.

Radar measurements of the thickness elevation of the ice revealed a 2100 mile (3380km) stretch of previously undiscovered flat surfaces beneath the ice.

The surfaces had never been mapped.