Interest rate cuts not enough to kickstart economy & challenging national security environments.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

21 Aug, 2025 02:31 AM 2 mins to read

Park ranger fired for hanging transgender pride flag in Yosemite

A California park ranger has been fired for hanging a transgender pride flag in Yosemite National Park.

The New York Post reports that Shannon “SJ” Joslin, who identifies as non-binary, was fired by the National Parks Service (NPS) on August 12.

Joslin and several other climbers hung a 20-metre-wide transgender pride flag from the iconic El Capitan cliff face on May 20.

A three-month criminal investigation into the incident concluded with Joslin’s termination from their “dream job” as a wildlife biologist.

In a post to Instagram, Joslin said Yosemite’s temporary deputy superintendent fired them for “failing to demonstrate acceptable conduct”.