Picasso’s sculptures will feature in Paris’ free open-air art park opening in 2030. Photo / Getty Images

A park featuring Picasso sculptures is to open to the public in central Paris in 2030, with free entry, the head of the city’s Picasso Museum told AFP.

The garden, about the area of two Olympic-size swimming pools, will be an extension to the museum and will contain a dozen bronze sculptures by Pablo Picasso, the official, Cecile Debray, said.

While New York and Chicago already boast Picasso installations in public spaces, the Paris project in France will be “the first open-air museum” dedicated to the famed Spanish artist, she said.

Speaking as the Picasso Museum celebrates four decades of existence, Debray said the future park would join together a garden area out the back of the museum and a small public park that runs alongside it.

Among the artworks that will be on display will be The She-Goat, a life-sized bronze that Picasso made in 1950 and which currently sits inside the museum.