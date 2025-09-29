Paris city authorities and the French culture ministry are backing the park project, which was conceived “through dialogue with the Picasso family, and notably Paloma”, the artist’s daughter, Debray said.
It will be a “magical” place to get away from the bustle of Paris, she said, adding that the public “will be able to interact with the works” and enjoy a cafe-restaurant.
Paloma Picasso told AFP that the project is “full of life – like my father”.
She said it was a “beautiful” way for Paris to honour the artist, who viewed the city as “hugely important” in his life, having spent the years of World War II there and installing a workshop.
The museum, located in the Marais district of Paris hugely popular with tourists, is also to build a new wing to double its space given over to temporary exhibitions.
Debray said the extensions – including the park – would cost some €50 million ($100m), to be funded by corporate sponsors and the Picasso family.
Work on it is due to start in 2028.
