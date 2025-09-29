Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Paris rat debate - Gregory Moreau pushes coexistence, rival calls them threat

Ulrike Koltermann
AFP·
3 mins to read

Paris deputy mayor pushes for rat coexistence, sparking heated public debate. Photo / Getty Images

Paris deputy mayor pushes for rat coexistence, sparking heated public debate. Photo / Getty Images

It has black button eyes and long, thin whiskers that tremble when it looks around curiously.

Unlike most rats, this one has a name, Plume, and gets to enjoy the rare privilege of wandering around Paris on the shoulder of its owner, a local politician.

Gregory Moreau, a Paris district

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save