Paris’ fire brigade has opened an internal investigation into accusations that several firefighters attended a party where revellers dressed in blackface and Ku Klux Klan outfits, the force told AFP today.

Two of its number are suspected of blacking up while off-duty at the fancy dress evening at the weekend, which was organised by a parachuting club at the aerodrome of Brienne-le-Chateau in northeastern France, the fire brigade added.

Images on social media showed five attendees, dressed in the white robes and pointy hoods of the infamous United States white supremacists, pretending to strangle three others, who had their faces painted black.

“Any behaviour contrary to military ethics, republican values, or respect for human dignity is strictly prohibited and will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” the fire brigade said, adding that an “internal inquiry” was under way.

Yves-Marie Guillaud, president of the French Parachuting Federation, alleged that all three people in blackface worked for the Paris fire brigade.