Max has autism, ADHD and anxiety. Photo / A Current Affair/Channel 9

The parents of a 10-year-old Australian boy with autism, ADHD and anxiety have slammed the staff of his school for mocking him in a “disgusting” video shared on YouTube.

Melbourne couple Leah and Vince say they were sickened by the video, which showed pictures of their son, Max, and 12 other boys from Rosewood Downs Primary School, who were also mocked.

The video was created by staff to farewell the school’s principal in December 2022.

“It made me feel sick, it was just disgusting,” Vince told A Current Affair. “I don’t even have the words because I’m so angry about what I see.”

Leah and Vince were shocked by a video mocking their 10-year-old son. Photo / A Current Affair/Channel 9

“It was posted on YouTube for the public to see.”

His mum said Max was among several students, some with learning difficulties, who were “hand-picked” to be mocked in the video.

The couple said they never gave permission for their son’s photo to be included and were especially shocked by the sexual innuendos in the video – including a joke about premature ejaculation.

“I don’t understand why someone could even make a video with all this sexual innuendo and then add children to it,” Vince said.

“What’s going through their mind?

“For someone to think about that and then add the faces of the children and of our family in there is so disrespectful.”

Photos of Max and Leah were included in the video. Photo / A Current Affair/Channel 9

Max is aware of how he was treated and has since moved to another school.

The "disgusting" video included a joke about premature ejaculation. Photo / A Current Affair/Channel 9

“Well, long story short, it was horrible,” he told Ally Langdon.

“No one was kind there. They didn’t care much about helping me.”

Vince said his son’s mental health was badly affected by the video and other incidents at the school.

“He started walking around saying, ‘I should be normal, I shouldn’t have autism, I should be normal’,” Vince said.

Leah said the school was “too much” for her son to handle, and the video had “broken” them.

The Victorian Department of Education has launched an investigation into the video by staff at Rosewood Downs Primary School. Photo / Channel 9

One of the school’s welfare coordinators, who reportedly made the video, has been suspended.

An investigation into the video has been launched by the Victorian Department of Education.

“The incident at Rosewood Downs Primary school is unacceptable and the department is currently investigating, as is appropriate,” Victoria Education Minister Natalie Hutchins said in a statement.

“The incident does not reflect the department’s commitment to inclusive education and supporting all students to fully participate, learn, develop and succeed at school.”

The parents are calling for a “shake-up” at the school and believe those behind the video should not work in schools again.