“The state of the theatres looked like something out of a horror film. It was very cold and unhygienic.
“The first incision caused a big spray of blood to go across the room. A small amount landed on her head. This left me feeling nervous. It was a huge relief to see them come out safely.”
The inquiry heard how the triplets had shared a placenta, placing them at high risk. The parents had been asked whether they would like to have the heart of the smaller baby stopped, to give the other two a better chance of survival. However, they decided to carry on with the birth.
Speaking of the birth, the mother said: “I was sent to the theatre, and despite being 33 weeks pregnant with triplets, I had to walk from the observation room. I was told to climb on to the bed and sit on the edge ready to be given a spinal block.
“My legs started to go numb and I was told to quickly put my legs on the table. It was not easy for me.”
Describing how the caesarean section progressed, she said: “Blood and spinal fluid splattered over the screen and on to the wall behind me, and this also went on to my face.
“I was told I would feel some pressure and pulling but no pain. I said it was hurting. The anaesthetist said: ‘It’s not hurting, it’s just a bit of pulling’.”
The babies were taken to the neonatal unit, which was where the family first came across Letby.
“Lucy Letby was looking after two of the babies,” the mother added. “She told us how lucky we were, and their weights were great. I wanted to express milk and Lucy Letby showed me how to do this.”
Two of the triplets later needed oxygen treatment, but the parents were assured that the infants were healthy, doing well and heavier than had been expected.
However, on June 23, just two days after his birth, one of the babies – referred to as Child O – suffered an unexpected collapse and died.
“We were confronted by a scene of complete chaos,” said the mother in her statement. “It was complete madness. Nurses were running round left and right grabbing medicines and IVs. It was clear Child O’s collapse was a complete shock to them.”
The following day, another of the babies – referred to as Child P – also suffered an unexpected collapse in the neonatal unit.
“As soon as I got to the unit I was confronted with the same chaos as the day before,” said the mother.
“As soon as they managed to stabilise Child P and he was improving he would deteriorate again. He was being pumped with drugs and resuscitated over and over again.”
His father described the scene of Child P’s death as “absolute pandemonium” with doctors and nurses looking up procedures on the internet.