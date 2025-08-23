Famine is declared in Gaza by the United Nations. The FBI are raiding thte home and office of a former national security advisor to Donald Trump.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Parents of missing baby Emmanuel Haro arrested in US disappearance case

The parents of missing seven-month-old Emmanuel Haro have been arrested in relation to his disappearance.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (SBCSD) confirmed on August 22 that Rebecca and Jake Haro had been arrested at their Cabazon property.

Police are believed to have combed the residence for evidence during the morning raid as the search for Emmanuel enters its second week.

In a post to Facebook, the SBCSD said “investigators will continue their search” for the boy, who has been missing since August 14.