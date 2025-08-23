According to NBC News, the arrest follows accusations that the parents were not co-operating with San Bernardino authorities.
Emmanuel went missing when he and his mother Rebecca were allegedly attacked outside a Big 5 Sporting Goods store in Yucaipa.
She claimed she was hit by an unknown man while changing Emmanuel’s nappy, awaking from her unconsciousness to find the boy had been kidnapped.
“Somebody said ‘Hola’ and that’s all I remember. I saw white and I fell on the floor, and I said as I got up that I couldn’t find my son”, she told ABC7.
But San Bernardino police released an August 16 statement alleging Rebecca’s story had multiple inconsistencies.
According to authorities, Emmanuel’s mother refused to continue being interviewed when confronted with these contradictions.
While it is unclear what inconsistencies police have found, The Daily Mail reports Rebecca may have been seen with a black eye a day before Emmanuel’s abduction.
Jake’s car was confiscated and searched earlier this week.
The New York Times reports he has previously been imprisoned for child cruelty offences related to a child from a previous relationship.