On Wednesday afternoon, Sir Keir Starmer made a surprise visit to Liverpool to speak with police chiefs about the incident.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer (left) meets Merseyside officials at police HQ after the Water St crash during the Liverpool FC victory parade. Photo / Getty Images

He told the meeting: “The scenes on Monday were just awful – to see how incredible joy at an amazing achievement turned to horror in a moment.”

The Prime Minister said he wanted to meet senior officers “first-hand” so that he got “to see the detail in the way that I’d like to”.

Neighbours of the arrested man said that the incident seemed “completely out of character”. One said: “They are such a nice family, the children are really nice and well-behaved.

“He is a fantastic guy. He came over to help us when our alarm went off once, and then did the same for our immediate neighbours too.

“It just doesn’t make sense. It doesn’t feel right. Maybe it was a breakdown, maybe just complete panic in the moment? They are lovely. The whole thing is so sad for his wife and children, and also for the people who were injured.”

Company records show that the man, born in Liverpool, had previously run a number of businesses. His social media shows he has been on holidays to destinations including the Maldives, climbed Mt Kilimanjaro, and competed in triathlons. He previously attended a local university.

Another neighbour, a mechanic, said that when police descended on the cul-de-sac on Monday they had joked about a neighbour being the suspect behind the incident, only to later discover to their horror that he had been arrested.

A scene in the aftermath of the attack where a car ploughed into the Liverpool title celebrations, leaving 79 injured and seven still in hospital. Photo / Getty Images

“We turned in and there were three or four police cars on the top of our road and we just said ‘Oh my God, imagine if he is on our road’ and that was it and now we are like ‘s***’.”

It came as a Merseyside Police spokesman said the seven people remaining in hospital were in a stable condition.

Detective Superintendent Rachel Wilson said: “I want to reassure the public of Merseyside that detectives are making significant progress as we seek to establish the full circumstances that led to what happened.

The suspect is a company director and father of three. Photo / Getty Images

“In addition, extensive CCTV inquiries are being carried out across the city to establish the movements of the car, a Ford Galaxy, before the incident took place.

“We have already had an incredible response from many of those who were there on the day, and I thank them for their co-operation with our investigation. I would encourage anyone who has not yet contacted police who may have information on this incident to do so.

“An extensive investigation into the precise circumstances of the incident is ongoing, and we continue to ask people not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding the incident and refrain from sharing distressing content online.”