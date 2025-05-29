Emergency services rushed to Water St after a car crashed into crowds during the Liverpool Trophy Parade, injuring 79 people and leaving seven in hospital. Photo / Getty Images
The Liverpool parade crash suspect is a company director and father of three, it can be revealed.
The 53-year-old remained in custody on Wednesday (local time) after officers were granted further time to question him on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and drug-driving.
Neighbours at his home in theWest Derby area of the city said they were “shocked” he had been arrested.
Police arrived at the quiet cul-de-sac on Monday night, and a van remained parked outside the detached, four-bedroom, red-brick house on Wednesday evening.
A total of 79 people were injured, and seven remain in hospital, after the driver ploughed into crowds in Water St celebrating Liverpool’s Premier League title win. The “pure terror” only came to an end when the car stopped, with people trapped underneath.
Neighbours of the arrested man said that the incident seemed “completely out of character”. One said: “They are such a nice family, the children are really nice and well-behaved.
“He is a fantastic guy. He came over to help us when our alarm went off once, and then did the same for our immediate neighbours too.
“It just doesn’t make sense. It doesn’t feel right. Maybe it was a breakdown, maybe just complete panic in the moment? They are lovely. The whole thing is so sad for his wife and children, and also for the people who were injured.”
Company records show that the man, born in Liverpool, had previously run a number of businesses. His social media shows he has been on holidays to destinations including the Maldives, climbed Mt Kilimanjaro, and competed in triathlons. He previously attended a local university.
Another neighbour, a mechanic, said that when police descended on the cul-de-sac on Monday they had joked about a neighbour being the suspect behind the incident, only to later discover to their horror that he had been arrested.
“We turned in and there were three or four police cars on the top of our road and we just said ‘Oh my God, imagine if he is on our road’ and that was it and now we are like ‘s***’.”
It came as a Merseyside Police spokesman said the seven people remaining in hospital were in a stable condition.
Detective Superintendent Rachel Wilson said: “I want to reassure the public of Merseyside that detectives are making significant progress as we seek to establish the full circumstances that led to what happened.
“In addition, extensive CCTV inquiries are being carried out across the city to establish the movements of the car, a Ford Galaxy, before the incident took place.
“We have already had an incredible response from many of those who were there on the day, and I thank them for their co-operation with our investigation. I would encourage anyone who has not yet contacted police who may have information on this incident to do so.
“An extensive investigation into the precise circumstances of the incident is ongoing, and we continue to ask people not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding the incident and refrain from sharing distressing content online.”