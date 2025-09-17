Advertisement
Palestinians flee Gaza City in face of deadly Israeli offensive

AFP team in Gaza
AFP·
4 mins to read

Thousands of Palestinians are fleeing Gaza City as the Israeli military intensifies its ground offensive. Photo / Getty Images

Huge numbers of Palestinians have been fleeing Gaza City by any means as the Israeli military presses its ground offensive, killing dozens in strikes.

Images showed a steady stream of Gazans heading south on foot, by car, and on donkey carts, with their few belongings piled high as Israel bombarded

