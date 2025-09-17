Thousands of Palestinians are fleeing Gaza City as the Israeli military intensifies its ground offensive. Photo / Getty Images
Huge numbers of Palestinians have been fleeing Gaza City by any means as the Israeli military presses its ground offensive, killing dozens in strikes.
Images showed a steady stream of Gazans heading south on foot, by car, and on donkey carts, with their few belongings piled high as Israel bombardedthe city.
Israel said the US-backed campaign in the Gaza Strip’s largest city was a bid to destroy the militant group Hamas in the area.
The offensive has sparked outrage among the international community, with the Palestinian territory already devastated by nearly two years of war and the Gaza City region gripped by a UN-declared famine.
Gaza’s civil defence agency, a rescue force operating under Hamas authority, said Israeli fire had killed at least 62 people across the territory since the offensive began this week.
The Israeli military estimates there are 2000 to 3000 Hamas militants in central Gaza City, and that about 40% of residents have fled.
UN investigators say Israel committing genocide
Earlier this week, the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry (COI), which does not speak for the world body, found that “genocide is occurring in Gaza and is continuing to occur”, commission chief Navi Pillay said.
Israel said it “categorically rejects this distorted and false report” and called for the “immediate abolition” of the COI.
Qatar became the latest country to urge Israel to stop its assault on Gaza City, calling it “an extension of its genocidal war against the Palestinian people”.
China followed suit, saying it “firmly opposes Israel’s escalation of military operations in Gaza and condemns all acts that harm civilians and violate international law”.
Pope Leo XVI expressed “deep solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza who continue to live in fear and survive in unacceptable conditions, being forcibly displaced once again from their lands”.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar meanwhile warned the EU against taking action against Israel, after the bloc’s executive proposed curbing trade ties and sanctioning far-right ministers over the Gaza war.
“The recommendations ... are morally and politically distorted,” Saar wrote on X.