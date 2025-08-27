Advertisement
Palestinian photojournalist Mariam Dagga died in the hospital she had documented

By Maham Javaid
Washington Post·
3 mins to read

Mariam Abu Dagga, a Palestinian journalist, was killed in an Israeli strike on Gaza’s Nasser Hospital. Photo / Bashar Taleb, AFP

Mariam Abu Dagga, a Palestinian journalist whose photos for the Associated Press and other news outlets captured destruction and misery in Gaza, died in an Israeli strike on Gaza’s Nasser Hospital on Tuesday, with at least 20 other people, including four other journalists, witnesses at the scene and the Gaza

