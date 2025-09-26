Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
A Palestinian foreign ministry official slammed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech at the United Nations on Friday as “saturated with lies and falsifications”.
“It was the speech of a defeated man, a desperate leader who once again tried to rally a West that has increasingly distanced itself from agenocidal state, using fear as his only argument,” the director of the ministry’s European affairs department, Adel Atieh, told AFP.
“This speech showed neither vision nor perspective: it only reflected growing isolation, a headlong rush forward and the anxiety of a power that knows it stands on the wrong side of history,” he added.
The Telegraph is reporting that scores of diplomats from around the world walked out of Netanyahu’s speech in protest at the deaths in Gaza. Some even jeered.