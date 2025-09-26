Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

A Palestinian foreign ministry official slammed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech at the United Nations on Friday as “saturated with lies and falsifications”.

“It was the speech of a defeated man, a desperate leader who once again tried to rally a West that has increasingly distanced itself from a genocidal state, using fear as his only argument,” the director of the ministry’s European affairs department, Adel Atieh, told AFP.

“This speech showed neither vision nor perspective: it only reflected growing isolation, a headlong rush forward and the anxiety of a power that knows it stands on the wrong side of history,” he added.

People march against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he addressed the United Nations General Assembly. Photo / AFP

The Telegraph is reporting that scores of diplomats from around the world walked out of Netanyahu’s speech in protest at the deaths in Gaza. Some even jeered.