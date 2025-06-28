A suicide attack in North Waziristan has left 16 soldiers dead and dozens more people wounded. Photo / Google Maps

A suicide attack in North Waziristan has left 16 soldiers dead and dozens more people wounded. Photo / Google Maps

A suicide attack claimed by the Pakistani Taliban killed 13 soldiers and wounded 29 people, including civilians, local government officials and police officers told AFP.

“A suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a military convoy,” said a local government official in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, who asked not to be named because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

He said 16 soldiers were killed, raising a previous death toll of 13.

“The explosion also caused the roofs of two houses to collapse, injuring six children,” a police officer posted in the district told AFP.

The condition of four injured soldiers is critical, an administrative official added.