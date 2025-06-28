Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Pakistani Taliban suicide attack kills 16 soldiers, injures dozens in North Waziristan

AFP
2 mins to read

A suicide attack in North Waziristan has left 16 soldiers dead and dozens more people wounded. Photo / Google Maps

A suicide attack in North Waziristan has left 16 soldiers dead and dozens more people wounded. Photo / Google Maps

A suicide attack claimed by the Pakistani Taliban killed 13 soldiers and wounded 29 people, including civilians, local government officials and police officers told AFP.

“A suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a military convoy,” said a local government official in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, who

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World