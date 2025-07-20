Cammie, a young camel whose front limb was brutally chopped off by a landlord in Pakistan's southern province of Sindh, left her caregivers emotional as she walked for the first time with a prosthetic leg. Photo / Rizwan Tabassum, AFP

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Cammie, a young camel whose front limb was brutally chopped off by a landlord in Pakistan's southern province of Sindh, left her caregivers emotional as she walked for the first time with a prosthetic leg. Photo / Rizwan Tabassum, AFP

Cammie, a young camel whose front leg was chopped off by a landlord in Pakistan’s southern province of Sindh, left her caregivers emotional as she walked for the first time on a prosthetic leg.

“I started weeping when I saw her walking with the prosthetic leg. It was a dream come true,” Sheema Khan, the manager of an animal shelter in Karachi told AFP on Saturday.

Veterinarian Babar Hussain said it was the first time a large animal in Pakistan had received a prosthetic leg.

Cammie’s leg was allegedly severed by a landlord in June 2024 as punishment for entering his field in search of fodder.

A video of the wounded camel that circulated on social media prompted swift Government action.