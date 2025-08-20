More than 20 people have died in Pakistan due to monsoon rain, causing floods and landslides. Photo / Rizwan Tabassum, AFP

More than 20 people have died in a fresh spell of monsoon rain in Pakistan, the country’s disaster management agency said on Wednesday.

Torrential downpours across Pakistan over the past week have caused flooding and landslides that swept away entire villages, leaving hundreds of people dead and dozens missing.

The National Disaster Management Authority said on Wednesday that 10 more people had died in Karachi, the financial capital in the south, because of urban flooding that caused house collapses and electrocution.

Eleven others died in the northern region of Gilgit-Baltistan, it added.

More than 400 people have been killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a mountainous northwest province bordering Afghanistan, since last Thursday.