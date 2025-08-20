Advertisement
Pakistan monsoon floods: Fresh spell leaves over 20 dead, hundreds affected

AFP
More than 20 people have died in Pakistan due to monsoon rain, causing floods and landslides. Photo / Rizwan Tabassum, AFP

More than 20 people have died in a fresh spell of monsoon rain in Pakistan, the country’s disaster management agency said on Wednesday.

Torrential downpours across Pakistan over the past week have caused flooding and landslides that swept away entire villages, leaving hundreds of people dead and dozens missing.

