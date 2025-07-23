Palau's President Surangel Whipps jnr is weighing a US request to host asylum seekers under President Donald Trump’s strict immigration policy. Photo / Getty Images

Pacific nation of Palau ponders taking asylum-seekers from US

Palau's President Surangel Whipps jnr is weighing a US request to host asylum seekers under President Donald Trump’s strict immigration policy. Photo / Getty Images

The United States is looking to send asylum-seekers to the sparsely populated volcanic isles of Palau, the small South Pacific nation said today.

Scattered about 800km east of the Philippines, tropical Palau has long been one of America’s closest allies in the Pacific.

Palau President Surangel Whipps jnr last week received a request from Washington to accept “third-country nationals seeking asylum in the US”, his office said in a statement.

Whipps’ office told AFP today that the proposal was still under consideration by the nation’s powerful Council of Chiefs, an advisory body of traditional leaders.

“A meeting was held last week. So far no decision has come out of that meeting,” a spokesman said.