Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Pacific nation of Palau ponders taking asylum-seekers from US

AFP
3 mins to read

Palau's President Surangel Whipps jnr is weighing a US request to host asylum seekers under President Donald Trump’s strict immigration policy. Photo / Getty Images

Palau's President Surangel Whipps jnr is weighing a US request to host asylum seekers under President Donald Trump’s strict immigration policy. Photo / Getty Images

The United States is looking to send asylum-seekers to the sparsely populated volcanic isles of Palau, the small South Pacific nation said today.

Scattered about 800km east of the Philippines, tropical Palau has long been one of America’s closest allies in the Pacific.

Palau President Surangel Whipps jnr

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save