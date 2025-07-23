US President Donald Trump campaigned on a promise to expel millions of undocumented migrants, saying the country had been “inundated” by unwanted arrivals.
He signed an executive order in January - titled “Protecting the American People Against Invasion” - that suspended admissions for countless refugees seeking haven in the US.
Key details of the proposed deal between Palau and the US were not immediately clear, such as how many asylum-seekers it would cover, or what Palau may get in return.
“Based on the most recent draft agreement, Palau would have full discretion to decide whether or not to accept any individuals, and all actions would be consistent with our constitution and laws,” the Palau president’s office said in a statement.
US Ambassador Joel Ehrendreich was present at a meeting of senior officials to discuss the request, according to photos published last week by the Palau president’s office.
The US has reportedly considered dispatching asylum-seekers to the likes of El Salvador, Libya, and Rwanda.
With some 20,000 people spread across hundreds of volcanic isles and coral atolls, Palau is by population one of the smallest countries in the world.
A tricky ask
The Pacific microstate could find it difficult to deny Washington’s request.
Palau gained independence in 1994 but allows the US military to use its territory under a longstanding “Compact of Free Association” agreement.
In return, the US gives Palau hundreds of millions of dollars in budgetary support and assumes responsibility for its national defence.
The US Embassy in Palau did not respond to an AFP request for comment.
Since coming to power in 2021, Whipps has overseen the expansion of US military interests in Palau.
This has included the ongoing construction of a long-range US radar outpost, a crucial early warning system as China ramps up military manoeuvres in the Taiwan Strait.
Palau is one of the few remaining countries to recognise Taiwan’s claim to statehood.
-Agence France-Presse