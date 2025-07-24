A small plane crashed in Alaska due to excessive moose meat and antlers. Photo / Getty Images

Too much moose meat and a set of antlers strapped to a wing brought a small plane down in Alaska, killing its pilot, according to a crash report published this week.

Eugene Peltola died hours after his aircraft – carrying over 500 pounds (225kg) of moose meat – plunged into mountains near St Mary’s in southwest Alaska in September 2023.

A report released yesterday by the United States National Transportation Safety Board found the hefty meat cargo meant the plane was more than 45kg over its take-off weight when it left a remote airstrip in the Yukon Delta National Wildlife Refuge.

The presence of a pair of moose antlers on the right wing strut of the plane – a common practice in Alaska – would likely have made flight even trickier, the report said, because of their effect on aerodynamics.

Clint Johnson, the Alaska region chief for NTSB, was cited by local media as saying there were three main factors that contributed to the crash of the Piper PA 18-150 Super Cub.