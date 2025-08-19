More than 50 people were killed in western Afghanistan when a bus collided with a truck and motorcycle. Photo / Getty Images

Over 50 dead in Afghanistan bus crash involving migrants from Iran

More than 50 people were killed in western Afghanistan late on Tuesday when a passenger bus carrying migrants recently returned from Iran collided with a truck and a motorcycle, local police and a provincial official said.

Police in Herat province said the accident was caused because of the bus’ “excessive speed and negligence” on a road outside Herat city in Guzara district.

The bus was carrying Afghans recently returned from Iran and en route to the capital Kabul, provincial governor spokesman Mohammad Yousuf Saeedi told AFP.

“All the passengers were migrants who had boarded the vehicle in Islam Qala,” said Saeedi, referring to a border crossing point.

A massive wave of Afghans have returned from Iran in recent months after Tehran initiated a pressure campaign to force millions of migrants to leave.