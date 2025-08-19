At least 1.5 million people have returned to Afghanistan since the start of this year from Iran and Pakistan, which have long hosted millions of Afghans fleeing decades of war and humanitarian crises, according to the United Nations’ migration agency.
Police in Guzara district said a motorcycle was also involved in the accident on Tuesday night.
The bus first collided with the motorcycle then hit the truck, which was carrying fuel, police said, adding that the collision sparked a fire.
Three bus passengers survived, according to police.
Two people travelling in the truck and another two on the motorcycle were among the dead.
An AFP journalist at the site saw the burnt shell of the bus on the road hours after the accident, with the broken remains of the two other vehicles.
Traffic accidents are common in Afghanistan because of poor roads after decades of conflict, dangerous driving on highways, and a lack of regulation.
In December last year, two bus accidents involving a fuel tanker and a truck on a highway through central Afghanistan killed at least 52.
- Agence France-Presse