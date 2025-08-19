Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Over 50 dead in Afghanistan bus crash involving migrants from Iran

AFP
2 mins to read

More than 50 people were killed in western Afghanistan when a bus collided with a truck and motorcycle. Photo / Getty Images

More than 50 people were killed in western Afghanistan when a bus collided with a truck and motorcycle. Photo / Getty Images

More than 50 people were killed in western Afghanistan late on Tuesday when a passenger bus carrying migrants recently returned from Iran collided with a truck and a motorcycle, local police and a provincial official said.

Police in Herat province said the accident was caused because of the bus’ “excessive

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save