More than 1000 people welcomed an aid boat in Tunisia carrying Greta Thunberg and pro-Palestinian campaigners. Photo / AFP

More than 1000 people gathered at a Tunisian port to welcome an aid boat from Barcelona carrying environmental activist Greta Thunberg and other pro-Palestinian campaigners seeking to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza.

“We all know why we are here,” said Thunberg. “Just across the water there’s a genocide going on, a mass starvation by Israel’s murder machine.”

European Parliament member Rima Hassan joined crowds at Sidi Bou Said port to greet the Global Sumud Flotilla on Sunday.

“The Palestinian cause is not in the hands of governments today. It is in the hearts of peoples everywhere,” said Hassan.

She praised the “role that the people play today in the face of the cowardice of states that prevent any solidarity with the Palestinian people”.