The snake was dead and in the food when it was found. Photo / File/123RF

The incident occurred in Mokama, Bihar, sparking protests from the children’s families.

The commission demanded a detailed report from officials, highlighting potential human rights violations.

India’s human rights body said Thursday it was investigating reports more than 100 children fell sick after eating a school lunch served after a dead snake was found in the food.

“Reportedly, the cook served the food to the children after removing a dead snake from it,” the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said in a statement.

The meal was served last week in a government-run school in the city of Mokama in Bihar, one of India’s poorest states, it said.

The commission demanded local government officials and police investigate media reports that “more than 100 children fell ill” after eating the school lunch.