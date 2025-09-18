Advertisement
Orange County judge Jeffrey Ferguson gets 35‑year sentence for killing wife

Michael Levenson
New York Times·
4 mins to read

A US judge in Orange County, Jeffrey Ferguson, shot his wife after a drunken argument over money. Photo / 123rf

A California judge who fatally shot his wife in August 2023 was sentenced today to 35 years to life in prison after he contended at his sentencing hearing that the shooting was a “horrific accident”.

The judge, Jeffrey Ferguson, 74, was convicted of second-degree murder in April. Prosecutors said

