Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Optus scandal: How the triple-0 outage nightmare unfolded and what happens next

Duncan Evans
news.com.au·
7 mins to read

Optus is a major telecommunications company with more than 10 million customers. Photo / Getty Images

Optus is a major telecommunications company with more than 10 million customers. Photo / Getty Images

Here we go again. Another catastrophic Optus failure.

It’s been a nightmare week for Australia’s embattled telecommunications giant.

On September 18, a scheduled firewall upgrade in South Australia triggered a communications outage now linked to the deaths of three Australians.

Normal calls were largely unaffected, but the outage blocked about

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save