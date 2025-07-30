Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Opinion: History is filled with examples of man-made agony almost beyond human understanding

By Robin Givhan
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

A Palestinian woman holds her severely malnourished 1.5-year-old son, Muhammad Zakariya Ayyoub al-Matouq, inside a tent shelter. His doctor refuted Israeli denials of starvation, confirming the child suffers from acute malnutrition. Photo / Anas Zeyad Fteha, Anadolu via Getty Images

A Palestinian woman holds her severely malnourished 1.5-year-old son, Muhammad Zakariya Ayyoub al-Matouq, inside a tent shelter. His doctor refuted Israeli denials of starvation, confirming the child suffers from acute malnutrition. Photo / Anas Zeyad Fteha, Anadolu via Getty Images

Opinion by Robin Givhan

How does the world make sense of the images coming from Gaza? Where will they fit into history? The pictures didn’t sneak up on anyone. They were inevitable.

For months people have known about the increasing hunger in the region.

When the war there began after Hamas attacked Israel

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save