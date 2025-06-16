Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Operation Rising Lion: Israel struggles to target Iran’s Fordow facility

By Ed Cumming
Daily Telegraph UK·
7 mins to read

Nuclear facilities in Iran. Photo / Getty Images

Nuclear facilities in Iran. Photo / Getty Images

Buried deep underground, the Fordow enrichment plant is key to the Islamic Republic. And Benjamin Netanyahu may need American help to smash it.

The events of the past few days appear to have proved that Israel has near-total air superiority over Iran.

Iranian armed forces have been powerless to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World