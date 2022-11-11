OnlyFans linked to Brisbane teen orgy ‘trend’

Brisbane residents have linked the teenage orgies to OnlyFans. Photo / 123rf

Perturbed Queenslanders opened up about a “trend” of teenage orgies after an unsuspecting mother stumbled upon one in a shopping centre parents’ room earlier this week.

Brisbane mother Ashton Grohn and her 2-year-old daughter walked in on four teens having “group sex” in a parents’ room at Westfield North Lakes on Sunday.

But since the news broke, and while Queensland Police investigated, others have shared their experiences.

One Brisbane teenager told the Courier Mail the debauchery had been happening “for years”.

“This has been happening since I was in Year 10 at most shopping centres,” the 19-year-old said.

“It’s especially popular during late-night shopping.

“I think it has something to do with the rise in OnlyFans.”

Another local also made the OnlyFans link.

“Just some OnlyFans content to pay for their vapes … nothing new, it’s the new trend,” they wrote online.

The Courier Mail reported others had startling walk-ins of their own.

“I responded by saying, this is a baby changing room, not a baby-making room,” one person said.

“They were about 14, the boy looked at me and said, ‘you’re just jealous’ … I was gobsmacked.”

Another claimed to have walked in on an identical scene at another Brisbane Westfield, while others claimed to have witnessed the display with drug use to boot.

“Once my partner and mother walked into the parents’ room to change my son’s nappy, and there were junkies in one of the cubicles smoking meth,” one said.

Parents flocked online to condemn the incident, brainstorming what could be done to curb the behaviour.

“A parents’ room isn’t for teens to be doing things that should be left for home business,” one mother said.

“They should have a security guard on to deal with them.”

“Had to drag my babies to the ladies’ room instead. I reported but I doubt security did anything,” another said.

Queensland Police and Westfield authorities have since confirmed they are investigating the incident.

Grohn detailed the moment she stumbled across a group of teenagers engaging in “some weird orgy” in a parents’ room.

“I walked in on what I can only describe as some weird orgy,” she said.

“Four teenagers having sex on the bench near the microwave and then moved into one of the breastfeeding cubicles.”

“I didn’t feel comfortable saying anything to them as there were four of them and only me and my daughter,” she said.

“I threw my daughter, half-dressed and the contents of my change bag into our trolley and left.

“I honestly will never be using the parents’ room without someone else with me.”

She said shopping centre staff did little more than giggle when she attempted to report the incident, though Westfield North Lakes claim otherwise.

“Our team responded appropriately to the report of an incident at Westfield North Lakes and followed it through with our risk and security team and the customer,” a spokesperson said.

“At this stage, we have not been contacted by [Queensland Police Service] in relation to the matter. We would provide full support to any of their inquiries.”