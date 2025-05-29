Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

One missing as village largely destroyed in Swiss glacier collapse

AFP
3 mins to read

A glacier collapse destroyed Blatten, leaving one person missing. Photo / 123rf

A glacier collapse destroyed Blatten, leaving one person missing. Photo / 123rf

A massive glacier collapse in the Swiss Alps early today has largely destroyed the village of Blatten, with one person missing, authorities said.

The village in the Lötschental valley, home to 300 people, had been evacuated last week because of the impending danger.

The huge collapse on the Birch Glacier

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World