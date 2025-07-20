Advertisement
One man and his tower that’s a monument to Chen Tianming’s determination to live where and how he wants

By Vivian Wang
New York Times·
7 mins to read

Chen Tianming and his rickety multi-storey house in Xingyi, China. Chen, resentful of what he considered a poor amount of compensation when the local government ordered his village and home demolished to make way for a planned resort, began expanding the house that his farming parents built in the 1980s by adding floors. Now there are 11. Photo / Andrea Verdelli, the New York Times

The structure teeters over fields of knee-high grass, looking like a cross between a camping tent and a giant wedding cake.

Eleven storeys of dark red wooden rooms, diminishing in size as they ascend, balance atop one another, seemingly held together by only the thicket of cords that stretches

