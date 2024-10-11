One person died and a dozen people remain trapped deep in a disused Colorado gold mine after the shaft’s elevator system malfunctioned during a tour on Thursday, local police said.
The incident occurred during the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine Tour, which takes visitors 1000 feet (300 metres) underground in the western US state.
A group of visitors were on board the elevator trolley system when the mechanical failure occurred, killing one person and injuring four.
Officials did not release further details about what went wrong, citing an active investigation.
”We did have one fatality that occurred during this issue at 500 feet (150m),” Teller County sheriff Jason Mikesell told a press conference.