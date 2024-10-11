One person died and a dozen people were trapped in the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine during a tour. Photo / via YouTube

The other 11 people on board the elevator at the time, including two children, were brought safely to the surface with the assistance of the mine operators and fire department officials.

Aside from the fatality, the four people hurt in the incident suffered only minor injuries, said Mikesell.

A further 12 people remain in a tunnel at the bottom of the mine.

They are safe and are accompanied by a mine employee, but cannot be moved until the elevator system is cleared as safe to be used again, said Mikesell.

Emergency officials with ropes are standing by in case they are required.

Chairs, blankets, and water have been provided to those in the mine.

”The atmospherics are good inside the tunnel,” said Mikesell.

Those still inside the mine have not been informed of the fatality.

”We’re just trying to keep down the worry of what’s going on, so that nobody gets excited,” added Mikesell.

The mine outside the small city of Cripple Creek, around 160km south of Denver, offers a chance to “Experience the ‘Old West’ as it was for hard rock gold miners of ‘The World’s Greatest Gold Camp’,” according to its official website.