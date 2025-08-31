Advertisement
One Gaza post-war plan would establish US control and pay Palestinians to leave

By Karen DeYoung, Cate Brown
Washington Post·
17 mins to read

An aerial view showing the destruction and displacement in southern Gaza on August 1. Photo / Heidi Levine, for The Washington Post

A post-war plan for Gaza circulating within the Trump Administration, modelled on United States President Donald Trump’s vow to “take over” the enclave, would turn it into a trusteeship administered by the US for at least 10 years while it is transformed into a gleaming tourism resort and high-tech manufacturing

