Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

One doctor’s quest for the truth about convicted killer nurse Lucy Letby

By Megan Specia
New York Times·
7 mins to read

Dr Shoo Lee in London in February, announcing the findings from the expert independent review into the Lucy Letby case. “In summary, ladies and gentlemen, we did not find any murders,” he told the news conference. Photo / Getty Images

Dr Shoo Lee in London in February, announcing the findings from the expert independent review into the Lucy Letby case. “In summary, ladies and gentlemen, we did not find any murders,” he told the news conference. Photo / Getty Images

Dr Shoo Lee’s research was used to help convict a British nurse of murdering babies, but he says it should never have been cited.

When Dr Shoo Lee, one of Canada’s most renowned neonatologists, wrote an academic paper in 1989, he never imagined it would one day help convict a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World