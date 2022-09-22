One dead after powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico

People gather outside after an earthquake was felt in Mexico City. Photo / AP

A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 struck Mexico, causing buildings to sway and leaving at least one person dead in the nation's capital.

The earthquake struck early Thursday shortly after 1am (local time), just three days after a 7.6-magnitude earthquake shook western and central Mexico, killing two.

The US Geological Survey said Thursday's earthquake, like Monday's, was centred in the western state of Michoacan near the Pacific coast. The epicentre was about 46km south-southwest of Aguililla, Michoacan, at a depth of about 24.1km.

Michoacan's state government said the quake was felt throughout the state, but did not immediately report damage.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said via Twitter that it was an aftershock from Monday's quake and was also felt in the states of Colima, Jalisco and Guerrero. The president said there were no immediate reports of damage.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said via Twitter there were no immediate reports of damage in the capital. Residents were huddled in streets as seismic alarms blared.

The earthquake rattled an already jittery country. Monday's more powerful quake was the third major earthquake to strike on September 19 — in 1985, 2017 and now 2022. The 2017 and 2022 September 19 quakes came very shortly after the annual earthquake drill conducted every September 19 to commemorate the devastating 1985 temblor that killed some 9500 people.