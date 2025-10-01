The 24-year-old tricked an entire community into believing he was just 16. Photo / Perrysburg Police

A 24-year-old man posed as an Ohio teenager for more than a year in what has been described as an incredible “movie-like” con.

Anthony Labrador-Sierra pleaded guilty to four charges on September 22 (local time) after he was caught using false documents to fake his age.

In 2023, Labrador-Sierra enrolled at Perrysburg High School under the pretence he was a 16-year-old Venezuelan migrant, according to the New York Post.

While he was telling the truth about his Venezuelan origin, he had subtracted eight years off his age, fooling the Perrysburg community into believing he was a teenager for 16 months.

The Independent reported that the 24-year-old father seemed like an ordinary student, playing on the school football team and even attending dinners at the homes of his friend’s parents.