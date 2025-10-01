“I was questioning what the truth was”, Camacho told the New York Post, “did he lie to me about being an adult? Or did he lie to them about being a child?”
Camacho called her ex-fiancee’s legal guardians, Kathy and Brad Mefferd, who searched his room – discovering a gun, cash and false documents.
The Mefferds had believed Labrador-Sierra was a homeless trafficking victim when they took him in.
He reportedly provided false documents when enrolling in the school, having acquired a birth certificate that listed his birthdate as December 2, 2007.
In a statement, Perrysburg Schools said Labrador-Sierra “wove a complex tapestry of lies – carefully designed to manipulate systems and deceive individuals at every level”.
“As we continue to pull at those threads, more of the picture is coming into view – revealing just how calculated and far-reaching his deception truly was.”
It is still unclear why Labrador-Sierra decided to reinvent himself as a teenager.
Maria Ermie, leader of education group Perrysburg Stands Up, was suspicious of the man’s motivations, noting “there are learning opportunities, education opportunities as an adult”.
“So again, it leads you to believe that there were nefarious reasons for him wanting to be in a school district with minors, not only misleading the young girls that he’s dating, but also their parents.”
Several sources told the Independent Labrador-Sierra dated “fellow” students while he attended the school.
He will be sentenced on January 23 (local time) and faces 15 years’ jail for possessing firearms, 10 years for falsifying documents to purchase firearms and five years for falsifying immigration documents.
Due to his status as an illegal migrant, he has been transferred to United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) custody.