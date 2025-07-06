An artist’s impression shows an eclipsing binary star system. As the two stars orbit each other, they pass in front of one another and their combined brightness, seen from a distance, decreases. Image / European Southern Observatory

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

An artist’s impression shows an eclipsing binary star system. As the two stars orbit each other, they pass in front of one another and their combined brightness, seen from a distance, decreases. Image / European Southern Observatory

Citizen scientists have successfully located thousands of previously unknown pairs of “eclipsing binary” stars, Nasa has announced.

The ongoing initiative helps space researchers hunt for “eclipsing binary” stars, a rare phenomenon in which two stars orbit one another, periodically blocking each other’s light.

These star pairs offer important data to astrophysicists, who consider the many measurable properties of eclipsing binaries - and the information they bear about the history of star formation and destruction - as a foundation of the field.

As it turns out, these multi-star systems may also help in the ongoing search for exoplanets, which can orbit the star pairs.

The citizen science project in question, the Eclipsing Binary Patrol, validates images from Nasa’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (Tess) mission.