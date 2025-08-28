Advertisement
Octopus bloom devastates UK crab industry amid marine heatwave

By Joe Jackson
AFP·
4 mins to read

Brian Tapper's crab pots off southwest England were empty, then packed with octopuses, impacting his business. Photo / Joe Jackson, AFP

When veteran fisherman Brian Tapper checked his 1200 crab pots in waters off southwest England during this year’s crabbing season, he got a series of unwelcome surprises.

At first, in March and April, they were almost entirely empty. Then, starting in May, they were unexpectedly packed with octopuses, before sitting

