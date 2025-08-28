Brian Tapper's crab pots off southwest England were empty, then packed with octopuses, impacting his business. Photo / Joe Jackson, AFP
When veteran fisherman Brian Tapper checked his 1200 crab pots in waters off southwest England during this year’s crabbing season, he got a series of unwelcome surprises.
At first, in March and April, they were almost entirely empty. Then, starting in May, they were unexpectedly packed with octopuses, before sittinglargely empty again over the last month or so.
It has been a similar story along the United Kingdom’s Devon and southern Cornwall coastline where the seas are warming, and an octopus bloom – the biggest in British waters in 75 years – has left the shellfish industry reeling.
The tentacled molluscs are notoriously voracious eaters, hoovering up crustaceans such as crab and shellfish.
Tapper’s wife has already closed her dockside crab processing factory because of the diminished catch, while he doubts he can keep his side of the business afloat.
Climate scientists say human activity, such as burning fossil fuels, is behind global warming which is driving up ocean temperatures.
“I’ve been fishing here 39 years and I’ve never seen octopus like this,” Tapper said.
“I’ve never seen an instant change like this. It’s so quick. They’re a plague.”
Statistics from the Marine Management Organisation, a government agency, show UK fishermen landed more than 1200 tonnes of octopus in the first six months this year.
That compares to less than 150 tonnes in the same period in 2023, and less than 80 tonnes in those months last year.
Meanwhile, landings of shellfish such as brown crab are down significantly in 2025.
Sue MacKenzie, whose Passionate About Fish firm sources produce from southwest England, said the octopus are “eating our indigenous species at a rate that nobody can anticipate – it’s quite scary”.
Decent market prices for octopus helped offset losses, but only until their numbers began dropping considerably in July.
“We’re incredibly worried about the impact on shellfish stocks. It’s really significant,” said Beshlie Pool, executive officer at the South Devon and Channel Shellfishermen co-operative association, which represents more than 50 different vessels.
“Some people have done incredibly well on octopus this year. But across our membership we’ve got some vessels who haven’t caught one octopus this whole season.”
Bryce Stewart, a University of Plymouth marine scientist leading the probe, noted past blooms in Britain – in 1950, the 1930s and 1899 – were all preceded by similarly “ideal” warmer-than-usual waters.
However, Stewart suspects octopuses are now breeding in local waters – an unprecedented situation that could also explain their sudden disappearance.
Both male and female Atlantic longarm octopus – which typically only live about 18 months – tend to die not long after breeding.
“They eat everything, they’re ferocious, and they start to breed. It’s like the ultimate live fast, die young, life cycle,” he explained.
He said he is constantly asked if the octopuses are here to stay. His answer? “Probably.”
Tapper fears as much. “The crab won’t come back in my working lifetime,” he predicted.