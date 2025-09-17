Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / World

Obama said America’s tensions amount to a ‘political crisis ... we haven’t seen before’

Tyler Pager
New York Times·
4 mins to read

Former US President Barack Obama. Photo / Jamie Kelter Davis, The New York Times

Former US President Barack Obama. Photo / Jamie Kelter Davis, The New York Times

Former United States President Barack Obama has suggested that President Donald Trump and his allies were using the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk to stoke division and silence debate about Kirk’s ideas.

Obama, speaking in a moderated conversation in Erie, Pennsylvania, as part of the Jefferson Educational Society’s 17th

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save