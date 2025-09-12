Advertisement
Home / World

NZ-born Neo-Nazi leader Thomas Sewell avoids jail over police intimidation case

Liam Beatty
news.com.au·
Neo-Nazi leader Thomas Sewell avoided jail after being found guilty of intimidating a police officer and his wife. Photo / Getty Images

Neo-Nazi leader Thomas Sewell has avoided jail in Australia after seeking to “weaponise” personal information to intimidate a police officer who allegedly tried to pull down face coverings at a protest.

The 32-year-old leader of the National Socialist Network (NSN), who was born in New Zealand, returned to the Melbourne

